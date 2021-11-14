102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska

Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a federally operated boarding school in Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery comes as ground-penetrating radar has been used in recent weeks to search for a cemetery once used by the school that operated in Genoa from 1884 to 1934.

So far, no graves have been found.

RELATED: Historic Native American boarding school system faces new scrutiny

The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for Native Americans.

The dark history of abuses at the schools is now the subject of a nationwide investigation.

RELATED: Report: over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

Matt Rourke/AP Russell Eagle Bear, a Rosebud Sioux tribal official, left, speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, in Carlisle, Pa., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The disinterred remains of nine Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania were headed home to Rosebud Sioux tribal lands in South Dakota on Wednesday after a ceremony returning them to relatives. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Photo caption: Russell Eagle Bear, a Rosebud Sioux tribal official, left, speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, in Carlisle, Pa., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The disinterred remains of nine Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania were headed home to Rosebud Sioux tribal lands in South Dakota on Wednesday after a ceremony returning them to relatives. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)