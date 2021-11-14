Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo, a makeshift memorial for the dozens of Indigenous children who died more than a century ago while attending a boarding school that was once located nearby is growing under a tree at a public park in Albuquerque, N.M. Albuquerque city officials plan to use ground-penetrating radar as they research the history of a site where dozens of Native American boarding school students are believed to have been buried more than a century ago. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
Indigenous Boarding Schools Albuquerque
Posted at 6:18 AM, Nov 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-14 08:20:05-05

Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a federally operated boarding school in Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery comes as ground-penetrating radar has been used in recent weeks to search for a cemetery once used by the school that operated in Genoa from 1884 to 1934.

So far, no graves have been found.

RELATED: Historic Native American boarding school system faces new scrutiny

The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for Native Americans.

The dark history of abuses at the schools is now the subject of a nationwide investigation.

RELATED: Report: over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

Russell Eagle Bear
Russell Eagle Bear, a Rosebud Sioux tribal official, left, speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, in Carlisle, Pa., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The disinterred remains of nine Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania were headed home to Rosebud Sioux tribal lands in South Dakota on Wednesday after a ceremony returning them to relatives. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Photo caption: Russell Eagle Bear, a Rosebud Sioux tribal official, left, speaks during a ceremony at the U.S. Army's Carlisle Barracks, in Carlisle, Pa., Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The disinterred remains of nine Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania were headed home to Rosebud Sioux tribal lands in South Dakota on Wednesday after a ceremony returning them to relatives. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV