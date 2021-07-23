Watch
10 people injured at Dippin' Dots facility in Kentucky after explosion

Jul 23, 2021
Police in Kentucky said 10 people were injured after nitrogen exploded at a Dippin' Dots facility.

According to The Paducah Sun, police received a call just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday about liquid nitrogen exploded that was being unloaded from a truck at the facility.

Paducah police are unsure what caused the blast.

According to USA Today, the building is owned by Dippin' Dots, but it's not where the ice cream is manufactured. According to the media outlets, the building is used by a third-party company to manufacture its ingredients.

Police said 10 people were injured, but the severity of their injuries wasn't known at the time, the newspapers reported.

