1 injured after Navy helicopter makes 'hard' landing

One person was injured when a Navy helicopter made a hard landing in Virginia on Wednesday.

“We can confirm that a Navy MH-60S helicopter experienced a hard landing in a field in the vicinity of Smithfield, Va.,” Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Robert Myers said in a statement, according to The Hill.

Authorities said the two pilots were not seriously injured, but a third person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The pilot reportedly attempted to make an emergency landing in an empty field but appeared to get tangled in trees.

"The craft struck several trees sustaining damage to the front cockpit area and both sides of the landing skids," a statement from Virginia State Police said, according to military.com.

The Navy is investigating the circumstances surrounding the hard landing.