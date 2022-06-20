1 dead and 3 others, including cop, injured in DC shooting: Police

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A teenager has died and three others, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C., Sunday night, officials said.

The shooting took place near 14th and U streets Northwest, in a popular area filled with stores, restaurants and bars.

D.C. Metropolitan Police said a 15-year-old boy has died after being shot, and three adults were injured.

The area played host to "Moechella," a free concert celebrating Juneteenth, on Sunday. D.C. police had reported an earlier, separate incident at the concert, when a fight was broken up, authorities said.

Shortly after that, there was a secondary incident, police said, during which "people started to scatter" and some were "being trampled." The MPD shut down the concert because it appeared it was "unsafe," police said.

Not long after, several people were shot, according to the MPD.

The two adult victims and the police officer are recovering at an area hospital, police said.

The D.C. Police Union tweeted that one of its members had been shot, was transported to the hospital "and is in stable condition."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division said it was assisting the MPD.

ABC News' Ben Siu contributed to this report.

