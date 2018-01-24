'Storm Chasers' star Joel Taylor dies at 38

9:47 AM, Jan 24, 2018

Screen shot of Joel Taylor Facebook page. 

Joel Taylor from the popular Discovery Channel reality show "Storm Chasers, died on Tuesday, his co-star Reed Timmer announced.

Taylor was 38 and originally from Elk City, Oklahoma. The cause of death is not immediately clear, according to People

Timmer posted a series of tweets honoring Taylor. 

