BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Joker may have won this round.

The Batmobile was traveling to Nickel City Con, a comic convention in Buffalo, New York, when it crashed on Interstate 190 outside of the city on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from Tv and Movie Cars For Hire, both Batman and Robin are OK. However, the Batmobile will be back in the Batcave for some repairs.

It's unclear how the accident took place, or how long the Batmobile will be out of commission.