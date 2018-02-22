Widow calls political ad using her husband's death to promote Indiana candidate 'disgusting'

INDIANAPOLIS -- The widow of an Uber driver who was killed in an Indiana crash earlier this month is calling out a politician who is using her husband's death to promote his campaign in a commercial.

Republican Candidate for US Senate Mike Braun is using the deaths of Colts' player Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, in his new radio and TV ads.

"You don't have a right to take other people's misery and use it for your own political gain," said Deborah Monroe. "That's just wrong - that's just downright wrong."

Manuel Orrego-Savala, an undocumented immigrant, is accused of driving drunk and killing Jeffrey and Edwin.

Braun uses their images and deaths and Orrego-Savala's immigration status to promote building the wall and ending chain migration.

"His immigration status didn't kill my husband," said Deborah.

Mike Braun's campaign issued the following statement about the ad.

Mike Braun believes that Washington needs to stop illegal immigration, build the wall, and keep criminal illegals like the one that killed Jeffrey Monroe and Edwin Jackson out of Indiana. Mike and his family are praying for the families of the victims."

"I cry myself to sleep at night," said Deborah. "I cry myself to sleep every night. I truly miss my husband, he was the love of my life."