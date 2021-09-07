Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
FILE - In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. Opponents of a sweeping Republican elections overhaul in Texas sued Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 going to court even before he had signed into law changes that would further tighten the state's already strict voting rules. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Greg Abbott
Posted at 9:44 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:12:27-04

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed into law an overhaul of the state’s election rules following months of protests by Democrats.

The sweeping bill signed Tuesday by the two-term Republican governor further tightens Texas’ strict voting laws.

Texas joins more than a dozen states that have passed Republican-backed voting changes since the 2020 election.

The new laws have been driven in part by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Opponents of the changes in Texas have already begun filing lawsuits in federal court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is on CW61 Arizona

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is on CW61 Arizona