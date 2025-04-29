WATCH: Shoppers feel the pinch as grocery prices rise despite Trump's claims

PHOENIX — Arizonans are experiencing mixed feelings and impacts on their wallets at grocery stores 100 days into Donald Trump's presidency, with food costs continuing to be a major concern for many.

Despite President Trump's recent post on Truth Social claiming grocery costs are decreasing, Consumer Price Index data shows average grocery prices were 2.4% higher in March of this year compared to March 2024.

Phoenix resident Mark Kunz expressed that grocery prices remain top of mind, while others are struggling to make ends meet.

"I can barely afford to eat these days," said Tyesse Parris.

"Working 60 hours a week just to pay for groceries is not the American way," said Jermaine Thomas.

However, some Arizonans remain optimistic about the president's economic approach.

"Hopeful that Trump is going to make some deals here over the next 30 to 90 days. We're going to see our economy kind of rebounding," said Meg Whittmer.

The biggest economic question mark going forward is the impact of tariffs on food prices.

