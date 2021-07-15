On farewell visit to DC, German Chancellor Angela Merkel brings message of stability

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will welcome German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday for what's likely her last official visit to Washington, D.C. She’s not seeking another term in Germany’s Sept. 26 elections.

Earlier Thursday, Merkel had breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris. The chancellor conveyed a message that America has a friend and ally in Germany.

The Biden administration says the president will host Merkel at 2 p.m. ET for an official working visit to “affirm the deep and enduring bilateral ties” between the U.S. and Germany.

Biden and Merkel are expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the rise of China and a Russian gas pipeline Washington opposes. The pipeline takes natural gas from Russia to Germany.

Biden is expected to raise his concerns about the pipeline project with Merkel, but the White House isn't anticipating a formal announcement from their talks.

After their meeting, Biden and Merkel are set to participate in a joint press conference that’s scheduled to start at about 4:15 p.m. ET.

In the evening, the president, the first lady, the vice president, the second gentleman, and others will share a dinner with the chancellor.

