Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

New conservative group would save 'Anglo-Saxon' traditions

items.[0].image.alt
Susan Walsh/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Greene was briefly suspended from Twitter Sunday, April 4 in what the platform called an error. It's the second time in less than a month that that has happened to the Georgia Republican's account. Twitter said Monday, April 5 that automated systems were to blame for both. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 16:52:19-04

WASHINGTON — Hard-right House Republicans are discussing forming an America First Caucus.

One document obtained by The Associated Press describes its goals as championing “uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions.”

It also warns that mass immigration is putting the “unique identity” of the U.S. at risk.

The caucus document was first reported by Punchbowl News, a news outlet that covers Capitol Hill.

The AP could not independently confirm the organization’s origins or current status, but Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said he was joining and indicated that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was behind it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.