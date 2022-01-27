Biden to host Breyer at White House, deliver remarks on SCOTUS justice's retirement

President Joe Biden on Thursday will deliver remarks at the White House on the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Reports emerged Wednesday that Breyer — one of the oldest justices on the court and the second-longest tenured justice — would soon step down. The decision clears the way for Biden to make his first Supreme Court nomination.

One of the Supreme Court's three liberal justices, Breyer is expected to be in attendance at the White House for Biden's remarks.

At the moment, it's unclear who Biden will nominate to the court. On the campaign trail leading up to the 2020 election, Biden promised to nominate a Black woman to the court if given a chance.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has already promised that a Biden nominee would "receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed."

Many Democratic lawmakers have been pushing Breyer to retire now — while Democrats control the White House and the Senate — to ensure another liberal judge is added to the high court.

The ideology of the court has swung to favor conservatives in recent years. President Donald Trump — buoyed by a Republican-led Senate's refusal to vote on President Barack Obama's nominee ahead of the 2016 election — nominated three conservative justices to the bench in his four years in office: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The additions of those justices gave conservatives a 6-3 advantage on the court.

Breyer's retirement comes as the Supreme Court weighs several landmark cases that concern abortion rights, voting rights and affirmative action in the college selection process.