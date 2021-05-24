Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

Biden sends Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Middle East following ceasefire in Gaza

items.[0].image.alt
SAUL LOEB/AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference at the Kangerlussuaq Airport in Greenland, May 20, 2021. (Photo by Saul LOEB / POOL / AFP)
Antony Blinken Secretary of State
Posted at 4:26 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 07:26:55-04

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to the Middle East to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on last week’s Gaza cease-fire by laying the groundwork for a resumption in long-stalled peace talks.

President Joe Biden says Blinken departs Monday for a short visit to Israel, the West Bank, Jordan and Egypt. It will be the Biden administration’s highest-level in-person meetings on the crisis that erupted this month.

The administration was roundly criticized for its perceived hands-off initial response to the deadly violence, including from Democratic allies in Congress who demanded it take a tougher line on Israel and its response to rocket attacks from Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV