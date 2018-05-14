Meghan Markle's dad may not be walking her down the royal wedding aisle
Scripps National
12:22 PM, May 14, 2018
Share Article
Thomas Markle was to walk his soon-to-be royal daughter Meghan down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor this Saturday. But new reports suggest he isn't going.
TMZ reports Thomas Markle says he is going to stay in Mexico, where he lives, while his daughter marries Prince Harry. He wants to avoid embarrassing the Royal Family, he told TMZ.
The remarks stem from the fallout over photos Thomas Markle had taken by a photo agency, for which he was allegedly paid $135,000. The photos are staged and are of him getting ready to attend the wedding.
He told TMZ he felt they would help him appear in a more positive light.
Thomas Markle said other photos of him taken by paparazzi have typically shown him in ways he feels are unbecoming, such as purchasing beer or looking reclusive, TMZ reports.