Woman shot five times meets medical professionals who saved her life

It’s a recovery that can only be described as a medical miracle.

A woman is speaking out after surviving getting shot multiple times, including in the head, in Anthem last year.

Wednesday, our crew was the only ones inside HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center facilities for her reunion with those who saved her life.

At first glance, you may not see the trauma Jennifer carries with her every day. She asked us to keep her last name private, for her safety.

“Right now, I’m doing pretty okay,” she told ABC15.

It isn’t until you hear her story that you’d know she’s a walking miracle.

“I was waiting for my son to get out of pediatric therapy and sitting in my van and somebody came up. He shot, with a rifle, through the van window five times. I got hit twice in the arm, twice in the chest. Which…I have two bullets in my chest. I got hit once in the head. I still have a bullet in my brain as well," she said.

She tells us based on medical advice they aren't being removed (for now).

Witnesses told police at the time of the shooting that the gunman then turned the gun on himself.

Jennifer told us she has no idea who he is, “I feel extremely lucky to be alive."

Nearly three months after the shooting happened, Jen, with her husband by her side, got the reunion she never thought would come.

“Ahhh, it will be great to see everybody. Be able to thank them,” she explained on Wednesday as she walked down a hallway at an HonorHealth Deer Valley medical building.

Medical professionals and first responders who helped save her life gave Jen a standing ovation and greeted her with cheering and clapping.

“All of you contributed to my recovery. It was a traumatic event. So, on behalf of myself and my family, I wanted to thank everybody,” Jen said while looking at dozens of medical professionals and first responders that helped save her life.

“You’re a miracle. An absolute miracle. And we are very lucky to be able to take care of you,” said Dr. Joseph Sucher, a medical director for trauma services at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

“It’s not every day you see someone recover fully after a traumatic injury like that to the head,” said Dr. Lim as she and Jen embraced.

“It’s just something I’ll never forget so I appreciate everyone in this room,” said Jen's husband Kenneth.

Jen and her husband were not the only ones looking forward to this reunion.

“Having somebody come back and give us a thank you and seeing that validates what we are doing this for. And that we’re doing a good job. So, thank you,” said Davey Ellison, a senior director at HonorHealth Deer Valley Emergency & Trauma Services.

Jen also took a moment to thank the first responders who pulled up on the scene, shortly after she was shot.

“Yeah, we asked Craig to invite you guys as well because you guys played a big part in it,” she told them.

“Glad you’re doing better,” a first responder said.

With the laughs, the tears, and all of the hugs, it was truly a picture-perfect day and an unforgettable reunion.

“I don’t think I would have had such great results if they wouldn’t have taken me anywhere else,” explained Jen.

HonorHealth Deer Valley has now become a place that represents a second chance at life for Jen, who fought to stay alive.

“It was a good feeling that everyone was rooting for me…and I just want to say thank you guys,” she said to everyone.

The Phoenix Police Department is still looking into whether the victim and shooter knew each other, and what led up to the shooting.