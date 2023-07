GUADALUPE, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say a woman is dead after a shooting Monday evening.

Officials say two people were involved in an argument when a woman was shot and killed.

The shooting happened near Guadalupe Road and Avenida del Yaqui.

The alleged suspects fled the area according to MCSO officials.

It is unknown if there are any other injuries or what led to the argument.

The investigation remains ongoing.