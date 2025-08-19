Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Press conference on University of Arizona stabbing

A man has been arrested for an alleged stabbing in the Main Library on the University of Arizona campus.

According to the UA's Campus Incident website, that attack took place at around 2:12 p.m.

The victim was female, according to UAPD. She was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect was apprehended off-campus. Neither the victim nor the suspect appear to be students, UAPD said.

Watch UAPD's press conference below:

UAPD talks to KGUN about campus stabbing

UAPD said the investigation is ongoing, but right now, they believe that this was an isolated incident.

The University of Arizona is welcoming about 7,600 students back to campus this week.

