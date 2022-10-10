Woman hit by a dump truck in Tolleson Monday morning, in critical condition

TOLLESON, AZ — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a commercial dump truck Monday morning.

According to Tolleson police, the 75-year-old woman was walking with a three-year-old child around 93rd Avenue and Baden Street.

The dump truck was at a stop sign intersection and then proceeded through while the woman and child were crossing the street.

Officials transported the woman to a hospital in the area with life-threatening injuries. The child was not injured.

Police are currently investigating impairment as a possible factor in this accident.