Woman dead, three injured after head-on crash west of Buckeye

A woman has died and three others are hospitalized after a head-on crash.

At about 12:30 p.m. Friday, MCSO deputies were notified of a crash in the area of Old U.S. Highway 80 and Salome Highway, west of Buckeye.

When deputies arrived they found two vehicles that were involved in a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was carrying a driver and two passengers. They were all taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Officials say they are all expected to recover.

The driver of the other vehicle was the only person inside the vehicle. She died due to her injuries, according to MCSO.

Officials say there are no signs of impairment and detectives are still investigating if speed was a factor.

An investigation remains ongoing.