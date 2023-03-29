Watch Now
Woman dead after falling off cliff at West Clear Creek near Prescott

Posted at 11:14 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 14:24:11-04

PRESCOTT, AZ — A 44-year-old woman is dead after falling off a cliff, known as "The Bluffs," at West Clear Creek near Prescott, officials say.

Approximate location of West Clear Creek

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about the woman falling just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

The sheriff's office called multiple volunteers and a helicopter to help conduct the search. Deputies say the search was difficult because the terrain was steep and dangerous.

The woman was eventually found by deputies using binoculars just above the water line at the bottom of the cliff.

Once located, she was pronounced dead. The victim's body was then airlifted out of the canyon.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman as Jennifer Petri.

Details of how Petri fell to her death are being investigated by YCSO detectives.

