Lawmaker wants extended bar hours in Phoenix during World Series

Republican Rep. Matt Gress has asked Gov. Katie Hobbs to extend sales until 3 a.m.
An Arizona lawmaker is asking Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego to extend bar hours until 3 a.m. during the World Series.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Oct 26, 2023
PHOENIX — An Arizona lawmaker wants to see alcohol sales enter extra innings while the Diamondbacks are in the World Series.

Republican Rep. Matt Gress sent Gov. Katie Hobbs a letter Wednesday asking the Democrat to extend alcohol sales by an hour, until 3 a.m., during the World Series.

“Arizona is a state of champions, and the Diamondbacks’ journey to the World Series exemplifies that spirit,” Gress said in a press release. “By extending service hours, we’re giving fans an extra hour to celebrate and support our local businesses. Let’s come together, have fun and show the world why Arizona is the place to be.”

