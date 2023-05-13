Will there be a political cost to Biden Administration's handling of end of Title 42?

The number of migrants entering the U.S. near Yuma was less than expected Friday. No one knows if it's the end of a surge or just a law.

The backlog of migrants waiting to be processed remains high. As does the anxiety level of some members of Arizona's Congressional delegation, who believe appeals to the Biden Administration in advance of the end of Title 42 fell on deaf ears.

"They've ignored the issue and now they are wanting to believe the border is not open and one message from Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas would have been enough to send all the people to return home and not come in. It doesn't work that way," said Arizona Congressman Juan Ciscomani.

Local, county, state and federal officials in Arizona have been confounded by the Biden Administration's failure to respond to their concerns.

Arizona's border with Mexico lies in Congressman Raul Grijalva's district.

"You plan for the worst and if you don't have the worst that is a good thing. But you plan for the worst," Grijalva said.

It is something the Congressman believes the Biden administration did not do. It's an issue he believes Republicans will exploit.

"I am positive the Republican party and their presidential candidate, that appears to be Trump, this will be the issue that creates the division that they see it as beneficial to themselves," Grijalva said.

While the focus of Title 42 may hurt the President's reputation in Arizona, Grijalva doesn't think it will impact Arizona Democrats like senate candidate Ruben Gallego in 2024.

"Ruben Gallego's position on this issue has been solid, "Grijalva said. "Its been pragmatic. He was one of the first critics to the Biden Administration that you should be ready."

Grijalva said that how voters feel about democracy, women's reproductive rights and the economy will factor in their decision-making come the 2024 election.

"The people of Arizona are like anybody else in the country. They can chew gum and walk at the same time."