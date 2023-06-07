Will new Arizona Department of Corrections head resume executions?

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs' choice to lead the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry received unanimous approval from the Senate Committee charged with vetting the nominees before the Senate votes to confirm them.

Before Dr. Ryan Thornell arrived in Arizona from Maine, there were many skeptics.

"This guy is walking in and I hope they gave him a heads up to say, 'you are walking into post World War II Berlin,'" said Carlos Garcia of the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association back in January, shortly after Thornell was chosen by the governor.

While working for the State of Maine's correctional system, Thornell helped institute major changes.

The prison system is now nationally recognized for its behavioral health programs. Under Thornell's direction, solitary confinement became restrictive housing where inmates are allowed to leave their cells four to seven hours a day.

Inmates also have access to computers, tablets, phones, and television.

"I fully realize Arizona is not Maine, nor should it be," he added.

At Thornell's Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, there were no skeptics — only lawmakers and witnesses impressed with the job he's done since arriving in Arizona on Jan. 30.

"We are confident he is competent, willing to work with us, work within the law," said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, President of the Arizona Sheriffs Association.

The Sheriffs Association endorsed Thornell's appointment.

"I speak to a lot of groups, speak to a lot of employees who were there... you have their confidence," said State Senator TJ Shope, whose Pinal County district includes five prisons.

When Thornell arrived at the DOC, there was no senior staff. No one was in a position to carry out an execution.

Governor Hobbs had issued an executive order calling for an independent review of Arizona's death penalty protocols. The execution of Aaron Gunches was postponed until the review was completed at the earliest. The review is ongoing, but at the hearing, Thornell told lawmakers, if called upon, the Department of Corrections can resume executions.

"We've put the necessary staffing in place and made contact with the necessary individuals so that we are operationally equipped as of May 5 to carry out an execution," Thornell said.

Thornell becomes one of just seven of Governor Hobbs' appointees to receive the committee's approval. Thornell joins three others waiting for the full Senate to vote on their confirmations.

While the Department of Corrections may be ready to resume carrying out executions, it will be a while before it happens.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the Attorney General said it will wait for the completion of retired Judge David Duncan's review of the state death penalty protocols before making any decision on pursuing the death penalty.

A spokesman for Governor Hobbs said there is nothing new on the timeline for the report. The governor is expecting it in December.