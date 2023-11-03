Why eviction filings have surged in Maricopa County

Eviction filings have surged in Maricopa County amid an ongoing housing supply crisis. Landlords filed a record number of eviction complaints last month, which is higher than any month since the beginning of this century.

Nancy Palmer told ABC15 that her family had been evicted before due to a job loss during the pandemic. They were receiving subsidized housing for two years at around $700 a month. Now, that help is over and rent for them is nearly $2,000.

"There's really nothing out there and now we have bad credit and bad reputation and an eviction on us. Who wants us?" said Palmer.

Maricopa County court officials announced Thursday that landlords filed 7,948 eviction complaints in October. The previous monthly record was 7,902 in September 2005.

"I don't know exactly what the issue is now except for the rents are very, very high," said Hon. Anna Huberman, Presiding Judge for the Maricopa County Justice Courts.

Judge Anna Huberman said a large majority of the cases are for non-payment of rent.

"Most of what we see in court are hardships, are people who couldn't pay because something happened - they had a financial hardship and they weren't able to pay - but normally we cannot consider that as a defense to the non-payment of rent," said Hon. Huberman.

Not every eviction complaint leads to an actual eviction.

"Any case where the tenant actually can come up with the money that they owe, before the judgment is signed, those cases are dismissed and will be sealed," said Hon. Huberman.

Census figures show that between July 2021 and July 2022, Maricopa County saw the largest population boom in the country. Since then, there hasn't been enough housing to keep up with the demand. The Arizona Department of Housing said the state is seeing a severe shortage.

Chicanos Por La Causa is one nonprofit organization that is trying to help those evicted or facing eviction with financial assistance and housing services.

"We help them better understand their housing options and finances," said Patricia Garcia Duarte with Chicanos Por La Causa.

ABC15 was told the community should also embrace affordable housing.

"We need to encourage more builders to build and retain housing, entry-level type housing, for people that aren't earning high wages," said Duarte.

Chicanos Por La Causa Resources:

