What renters need to know if AC breaks

Valley residents may be cranking their air conditioners to battle the recent heat. However, experts said there are laws apartments and landlords have to follow if your AC unit breaks.

“It is a very serious issue for tenants because their health, their family's health is at stake,” said Pamela Bridge, the Director of Litigation and Advocacy at Community Legal Services, a local nonprofit that helps low-income families with legal matters.

According to Bridge, renters have rights when it comes to getting their AC fixed.

The group has also created a guide to help those in need.

"The first thing you want to do is let your landlord know and you should always do that in writing,” she said.

Bridge says that if the landlord doesn't act in a timely manner, renters can purchase a type of cooling system and deduct costs from their rent.

In other cases, a renter may be able to get reimbursed for a hotel room or break their lease.

ABC15 talked to one renter at the Tides of Arcadia which is owned by the Robinson Group.

The renter did not want to go on camera but told ABC15 her apartment was over 90 degrees inside.

The Robinson Group did tell the renter that they planned on fixing their AC. However, they did not respond to ABC15’s request for a comment.

The City of Phoenix also has a law that requires landlords to keep cooling systems in good working order.

To speak with a landlord or tenant counselor with the city, renters can call 602-534-4444.

Others can also contact Community Legal Services.

