West Valley high school student becomes youngest elected official in Arizona

A Valley high schooler got right to work as the youngest elected official to a school board at the age of 18.

ABC15 caught up with the teen who will represent the Littleton Elementary School District after his first official meeting Tuesday.

"I'm 18. I am a senior in high school. I am involved in the national honor society,” said Markus Ceniceros.

Ceniceros is also one of the newest governing board members for the Littleton Elementary School District in the West Valley.

The West Point High School senior expects there to be a learning curve.

"My first year on the board is going to be a lot of learning. A lot of learning, learning, learning and gaining experiences to further my knowledge,” added Ceniceros.

He was one of five people running in November for three seats on the board. His win, for one seat, is historic at the local and statewide levels.

Ceniceros says he's the youngest elected official in the state and the youngest elected person to self-identify as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Typically, governing board members are people who have been former superintendents, former elected officials, or passionate members of the community who are typically retired,” Ceniceros.

But, the teenager's work with student coalitions, people in his community, and campaigning, he says has set him up well for the job.

Ceniceros' family took a few minutes to celebrate him.

"He's living his dream. He is really doing the things he wants. No matter what. He's just straight-forward,” said Ceniceros’ father, Rosalio Hernandez.

"I am very proud. He's accomplished a lot. It takes a lot of work just to get to that seat,” said Ceniceros’ mother, Jennifer Wynne.

"It should come as no surprise, the parents of Ceniceros are very proud on this big night. But, even though it's just the start, they say they are really excited about what's to come next.

"Oh! A whole lot of change” added Wynne. “Freshness to the board and that is what they need."

"I am just excited to really bring the student perspective to the board,” added Ceniceros.