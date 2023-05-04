Waymo expands service into areas of Scottsdale, Tempe

PHOENIX — Waymo is continuing to expand its service footprint in the Phoenix metro area.

The company announced Thursday they plan to offer rides to areas that include parts of Scottsdale for the first time.

The expansion will include areas like Old Town Scottsdale, the main Arizona State University campus in Tempe, and the Phoenix Zoo. More areas of Phoenix, Chandler, Mesa, and nearly all of Tempe are now included in the Waymo service area.

The company says it will now cover 180 square miles of the Valley with its latest expansion, which is more than four times the area it served when it initially opened in the area in 2020.

Waymo also announced an expansion of service in the San Francisco area Thursday.

“Waymo One remains the only and largest 24/7 fully autonomous ride-hailing service in the world — serving thousands of rides in multiple key markets — and we’re scaling quickly,” said Saswat Panigrahi, Waymo Chief Product Officer. “These latest expansions in Metro Phoenix and San Francisco will help us provide more trips to more riders in more places, and are a big step forward on the road to growing our business.”

A second access location is also being opened at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for travelers to use Waymo near the 24th Street Phoenix Sky Train station.