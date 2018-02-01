AAA Arizona: Vacation planners use more time off than non-planners

Current
Every year more than half of Americans fail to use all their time off, creating a stockpile of 662 million unused vacation days.
AAA, in collaboration with Project: Time Off, knows the most effective remedy for American workers who want to use more vacation days is better planning. Yet only 54 percent of households set aside time to plan the use of their vacation time each year.
Arizonans use more vacation days compared to the rest of the country. However, 41 percent of Arizonans leave over 11.4 million vacation days unused every year, accounting for over $3 billion in untapped annual economic benefits, according to Project: Time Off’s The State of American Vacation 2017 report.
Research shows that travel planners have a distinct advantage over non-planners. Project: Time Off’s report found that planners use more of their time, take longer vacations, and are happier.
AAA suggests the following tips to make your vacation planning a reality:
Get started planning your next vacation at AAA.com/Travel or download the AAA Mobile app AAA.com/mobile. Travelers can find discounts, book a hotel and more.