WATCH: Large hay barn fire burning near Price and Riggs roads

SUN LAKES, AZ — A second-alarm fire is burning Thursday afternoon near Price and Riggs roads.

Arizona Fire and Medical Authority says that a hay barn is fully engulfed in flames and members of several surrounding fire departments are on scene. Firefighters are working on efforts to protect nearby structures from also catching fire, and are letting the barn burn.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.

Details on what caused the fire are currently under investigation.