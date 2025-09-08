WATCH: Former racehorses find second chance at Arizona rescue

PHOENIX — Two spirited former racehorses named Bourbon and Rye are among 13 retired thoroughbreds getting a second chance at life through "After the Homestretch," a rescue organization in the far north Valley.

The nonprofit, founded in 2011 and run by 50 volunteers, rehabilitates and retrains horses whose racing careers ended due to age or injuries before finding them loving forever homes.

However, the organization faces a critical challenge after its property's well ran dry, requiring $45,000 to drill a new one to continue caring for the animals.

The race is on to acquire adequate water access.

Until then, After the Homestretch has temporarily halted new intakes, limiting their ability to help more horses transition from the racetrack to retirement.

