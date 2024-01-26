WATCH: Fire engine manufacturer shows off gas, electric trucks to Valley students

BUCKEYE, AZ — Gasoline or electric? Some Valley students learned the difference between two types of fire trucks on Thursday.

Fire engine manufacturer Rosenbauer brought an electric fire truck and a traditional gasoline fire truck to Buckeye's Rainbow Valley Elementary School to show the differences between the two models.

The truck was on loan from the Clark County Fire Department in Las Vegas and will be the official on-the-field fire truck during the Super Bowl next month.

Fire departments across the Valley have been introducing electric trucks to their fleet, including the Gilbert Fire Department.

See what the students learned in the video player above.