Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Fire engine manufacturer shows off gas, electric trucks to Valley students

Rainbow Valley students saw the differences firsthand on Thursday
Gasoline or electric? Some Valley students learned the difference between two types of fire trucks on Thursday.
Mesa Fire electric fire truck
Posted at 6:31 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 20:31:45-05

BUCKEYE, AZ — Gasoline or electric? Some Valley students learned the difference between two types of fire trucks on Thursday.

Fire engine manufacturer Rosenbauer brought an electric fire truck and a traditional gasoline fire truck to Buckeye's Rainbow Valley Elementary School to show the differences between the two models.

The truck was on loan from the Clark County Fire Department in Las Vegas and will be the official on-the-field fire truck during the Super Bowl next month.

Fire departments across the Valley have been introducing electric trucks to their fleet, including the Gilbert Fire Department.

See what the students learned in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61