A Valley optometrist provided dozens of free eye exams to help those in need get a clearer view of the road ahead.

The exams were done for about 40 people at the Phoenix Rescue Mission on Tuesday by Dr. Torrance Watkins with Laveen Lasik.

The results of the exams will then be used to order prescription glasses for those who need them — all at no cost.

