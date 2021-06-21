Walnut Fire near Benson triggers evacuations, shuts down I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 6/22/2021

3:30 p.m.

A 'GO" evacuation notice was issued Tuesday afternoon for Dragoon Rd, East Dragoon Rd, North Amerind Rd., and Triangle T Rds.

A pre-evacuation "SET" status has been issued for these areas:

2:15 p.m.

The Walnut Fire burning northeast of Benson has caused Interstate 10 to close in both directions.

*MAJOR FIRE CLOSURE*



I-10 is closed in both directions near Dragoon for the #WalnutFire.



Westbound lanes are closed near N. Johnson Rd. at MP 323.



Eastbound lanes are closed near E. Dragoon Rd. at MP 321. The Texas Canyon Rest Area is also closed.



In a description of the wildfire on Inciweb, accurate mapping says it is now 6,800 acres in size with no containment.

