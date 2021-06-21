Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Walnut Fire near Benson triggers evacuations, shuts down I-10

items.[0].videoTitle
The Walnut Fire burning northeast of Benson grew significantly overnight, according to fire officials.
Walnute Fire near I-10 on June 22, 2021.jpg
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 19:26:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 6/22/2021

3:30 p.m.

A 'GO" evacuation notice was issued Tuesday afternoon for Dragoon Rd, East Dragoon Rd, North Amerind Rd., and Triangle T Rds.

A pre-evacuation "SET" status has been issued for these areas:

2:15 p.m.

The Walnut Fire burning northeast of Benson has caused Interstate 10 to close in both directions.

In a description of the wildfire on Inciweb, accurate mapping says it is now 6,800 acres in size with no containment.

Westbound lanes are closed near N. Johnson Road at milepost 323. Eastbound lanes are closed near East Dragoon Road at milepost 321. The Texas Canyon Rest Area was also closed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to stream ABC15 for free on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV