Voters approve $161 million bond for Kyrene School District

PHOENIX — Voters have reportedly approved a $161 million bond for the Kyrene School District in Tuesday's election.

The capitol bond and override is expected to cost the average homeowner in the school district about $4 a month to help fund school safety and security upgrades, technology, school roof and A/C repairs, and buses for the next seven years.

Not everyone supported the bond, though. Over the weeks leading up to Election Day, many of Kyrene’s campaign signs were painted over with a big "X," with opposition believing the cost to the community wasn't going to be worth the gain for the district.

For more on what this money will be used for, click here.

More than 20 other districts across the state also held votes related to school funding through bonds Tuesday. Track the latest results from Maricopa County here.

Across the state, voters in Flagstaff did not support Proposition 480.

A spokesperson with Northern Arizona Healthcare shared a statement with ABC15 on Tuesday:

"Northern Arizona Healthcare is disappointed that Flagstaff voters did not support Prop. 480, which would have changed the zoning on the property we own near I-17 and I-40. NAH cannot build a new hospital there without the zoning change, and NAH also cannot continue to renovate Flagstaff Medical Center.

To keep our commitment to Flagstaff and the region to provide a modern healthcare facility capable of serving our community, we are evaluating alternative locations for a new hospital. It is imperative that we expand, as FMC already is out of space for adult patients many days, which leads to long wait times in the Emergency Department and local patients transported to Phoenix hospitals."

