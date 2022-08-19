Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

VIDEOS: Monsoon storms hitting the Valley, state this weekend

Rain chances continue Saturday and Sunday
Sideways rain as captured in Queen Creek by Sarah Harshey.
Posted at 4:06 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 19:15:52-04

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are hitting the Valley Friday and storm chances are expected through the weekend.

TRACK LIVE RADAR HERE

Watch monsoon weather videos from viewers below:
Send your videos to share@abc15.com

Sideways rain in Queen Creek, courtesy: Sarah Harshey

Sideways rain in Queen Creek by Sarah Harshey

Rain in Gilbert, credit: David

Rain in Gilbert by David

School bus gets stuck near Tucson, students rescued, credit: Branderose Marie

39 students, two drivers rescued from school bus outside Tucson in flood water

Rain hitting Parker, credit: Kyle Martin

Storm in Parker by Kyle Martin

Rain in Queen Creek, credit Amanda Hardy:

Rain in Queen Creek by Amanda Hardy

Rain in Queen Creek, credit: Garrett Norris

Torrential rain in Castlegate, Queen Creek by Garrett Norris

Rain in San Tan Valley, credit: Randal Smith

Rain San Tan Valley by Randal Smith

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!