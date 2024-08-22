Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Strong wall of dust, rain hit the Southeast Valley

Heavy dust, rain and hail hit parts of Valley
Monsoon storms popping up across Arizona on Thursday, August 22.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm is bringing dust and heavy rain to parts of the southeast Valley Thursday night.

Watch live video of the storm including radar in the player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

SRP is reporting hundreds of power outages across the East Valley. Click here to check the power outage map.
Click here to check the APS power outage map.

See live updates as the storm moves across the Valley below:

5:35 P.M.

5:35 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

A ground stop has been issued at Sky Harbor International Airport until 6:30 p.m.

5:15 p.m.

5:10 p.m.

A second strong storm brought heavy rain and hail to parts of south Scottsdale and Phoenix.

5:00 p.m.

4:45 p.m.

As of 4:45 p.m. approximately 4,500 SRP customers were without power in the Apache Junction area.

4:30 p.m.

A wall of dust could be seen for miles, hitting areas of San Tan Valley, Queen Creek, Gilbert and southeast Mesa.

