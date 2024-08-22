LIVE UPDATES: Strong wall of dust, rain hit the Southeast Valley

PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm is bringing dust and heavy rain to parts of the southeast Valley Thursday night.

Watch live video of the storm including radar in the player below:

SRP is reporting hundreds of power outages across the East Valley. Click here to check the power outage map.

Click here to check the APS power outage map.

See live updates as the storm moves across the Valley below:

5:35 P.M.

A special weather statement has been issued for Mesa AZ, Scottsdale AZ and Tempe AZ until 6:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/hWxXNZiuCF — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 23, 2024

5:35 p.m.

Driving North on 52nd Street towards Thomas Road in Phoenix, uprooted trees and flooded streets. A tree fell on top of a car at Arcadia Montessori. | @abc15 #azwx pic.twitter.com/JQCqlHvXlC — Christine Stanwood (@stanwoodreports) August 23, 2024

5:30 p.m.

A ground stop has been issued at Sky Harbor International Airport until 6:30 p.m.

5:15 p.m.

64 mph gust at Sky Harbor at 430pm #azwx — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) August 23, 2024

5:10 p.m.

A second strong storm brought heavy rain and hail to parts of south Scottsdale and Phoenix.

5:00 p.m.

4:45 p.m.

As of 4:45 p.m. approximately 4,500 SRP customers were without power in the Apache Junction area.

4:30 p.m.

A wall of dust could be seen for miles, hitting areas of San Tan Valley, Queen Creek, Gilbert and southeast Mesa.

