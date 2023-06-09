Watch Now
VIDEO: Crews battling third-alarm pallet fire near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

It's not clear what started the fire
Crews are battling a third-alarm pallet fire near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
Screen Shot 2023-06-08 at 8.39.51 PM.png
Posted at 8:45 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 00:21:03-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are battling a third-alarm pallet fire Wednesday night near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Fire officials say crews are using a "Big Water" operation to fight the blaze.

It is currently unknown what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

No further information is immediately available.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15 for the latest updates.

