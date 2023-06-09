VIDEO: Crews battling third-alarm pallet fire near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters are battling a third-alarm pallet fire Wednesday night near 35th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

Fire officials say crews are using a "Big Water" operation to fight the blaze.

Crews are currently operating in a defensive strategy using a “Big Water” operation to attack the flames. pic.twitter.com/usCTnYJehU — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 9, 2023

It is currently unknown what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

No further information is immediately available.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15 for the latest updates.