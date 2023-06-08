VIDEO: Brush fire burning along I-17 near Sunset Point, north of Phoenix

PHOENIX — A brush fire is blocking at least one lane of traffic along I-17 southbound near Sunset Point, north of Phoenix.

Details on what led to the fire have not been released. Fire officials have not officially given any information on the incident.

I-17 southbound near Sunset Point: A brush fire is blocking the right lane at milepost 252. pic.twitter.com/DeiRjuwf1L — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 8, 2023

