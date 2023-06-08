Watch Now
VIDEO: Brush fire burning along I-17 near Sunset Point, north of Phoenix

Traffic impacted southbound on I-17
The right lane is blocked at milepost 252.
I-17 Sunset Point brush fire
Posted at 4:16 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 19:53:56-04

PHOENIX — A brush fire is blocking at least one lane of traffic along I-17 southbound near Sunset Point, north of Phoenix.

Brush fire along I-17 near Sunset Point

Details on what led to the fire have not been released. Fire officials have not officially given any information on the incident.

