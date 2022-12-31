Venues prep for New Years' celebrations despite rain in the forecast

Venues across the valley are prepping for big New Years' celebrations despite rain in the forecast.

At Social Tap in Old Town Scottsdale, bartender Emilee Keicher can't wait.

"It is a party! It's so fun. Everyone is in a party mode. It's just a great time to come out with your friends," Keicher said.

Social Tap is listed as one of the venues on the Tempe Bar Crawl, where party people pre-pay to hop from bar to bar along the strip. This year, rain jackets and umbrellas may be needed in between stops.

"We're more like pre-game," Keicher said. "So you come stop here first and get a couple drinks in you, and dinner, and go out and do your thing," she said.

An added boost for business this year are football fans from Michigan and TCU in town for the college football playoff game, and sticking around to ring in the new year.

"Yes! I can't wait to see all my friends and hang out with them, especially after the game," said TCU student, Ryann Ersek while walking the streets of Old Town with her mom and dad.

There are so many celebration choices around town from Talking Stick Resort to family fun at the Children's Museum in downtown Phoenix.

But the biggest bash can traditionally be found on Mill Avenue near the ASU campus in Tempe.

"We do a confetti drop, balloon drop, New Years' with a countdown, and yeah, I'm really excited for it," said Bill Nichol, General Manager for Varsity Tavern.

Nichol says Varsity Tavern is the perfect place for people to have fun while staying dry.

"Our venue is vastly indoors, so not too worried. And we are part of the biggest venue in Tempe, with the best lights and sound, so it’s a safe place for the people to hang out inside," Nichol said.

If you bought tickets ahead of time to any of the celebrations across the Valley, and are worried about the weather, organizers say it's best to check on the event web page for detailed information, as most locations do not offer refunds, but do have contingency plans for rain.