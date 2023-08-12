Valley’s first Starbucks with double drive-thru coming to Avondale

PHOENIX — Brokerage firm Western Retail Advisors announced Friday it completed a lease to create the Valley’s first Starbucks double drive-thru in Avondale.

That means coffee lovers in the West Valley will be able to use two different lanes to place an order. It will be a faster way to get their morning coffees on the way to work.

Western Retail Advisors also said it will relocate a too-small Starbucks store to a new location at 10655 W. Indian School Road. The new spot, which will have the two lanes, will be around 3,070 square feet.

