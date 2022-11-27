Valley woman to celebrate 50th anniversary of Apollo 17

An astronaut's widow will head to Houston next month to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 17.

Jan Evans lost her husband Ron Evans, a Navy veteran and astronaut, in 1990.

Ron Evans was part of the Apollo 17 mission which was NASA's last manned mission to the moon.

"Ron's been gone for 32 years so I've never got to have a 50th wedding anniversary but now I get to have a 50th Apollo anniversary," said Jan.

The couple retired in Arizona in the late 70's.

Now, Jan lives at Westminster Village in Scottsdale.

She told ABC15 she expects the anniversary celebration to be a special event.

"You remember it like it was almost yesterday," Jan said. "You talk with other people that were involved with it or around it or the children...everybody remembers something that stood out in their mind."

Jan said if Ron was here today, he'd be excited to see people celebrating something that happened decades ago.

"And during Apollo days, there were a few that still believed it was done out here in the desert and didn't really take place...but it was a wonderful accomplishment for our country," she said.

