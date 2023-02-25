Valley Ukranian couple reflects on past year since war with Russia began

Those in the Valley with family in Ukraine have been watching the developments with Russia very closely. A Valley couple has been supporting their family from across the world after facing their own struggles from the war.

ABC15 first met Olesya Pikovets last March when the fight between Russia and Ukraine was only a few weeks in. At the time, she was waiting for her fiancé Mykhailo.

He had just left Ukraine but hit several roadblocks while trying to make it to Arizona.

The couple was finally able to reunite in April at Sky Harbor International Airport.

"It was a really hard time, as you remember, last year. I was crying, praying, not knowing what to do or how it was going to go,” said Olesya.

Exactly one year of the beginning of the invasion, Olesya and her now husband sat down with ABC15 to reflect.

"We did not expect it be this long. I don't know, but it is really sad because a lot of people have died,” said Olesya.

Over the last year, the Pikovets have leaned on each other while supporting their family from across the world.

"We stay in touch all of the time. We have a group chat with all of our relatives who scattered all over the world now,” said Olesya.

Olesya said many people in their families have decided to stay in Ukraine.

"We do try to support them financially as much as we can, but the biggest things we have is we pray for them,” added Olesya.

Through those same prayers, she said, the Pikovets received something they've wanted for a while.

"We are expecting a baby girl! Yeah, everything is going great. We pray to God for protection and for blessings,” said Olesya.

"Even though I went through so many difficulties and challenges, for me it is a big blessing and a great comfort to be here with my wife and to be expecting a baby,” said Mykhailo.

Filled with hope and joy, as the Pikovets start a family, Olesya can't help but want the same for her people of Ukraine.

"They need to find peace between Russia and Ukraine because they are brother or sister countries. It's just so wrong,” said Olesya.

The Pikovets expect to welcome their little girl in April. Both are overjoyed and ready to share the world with her.

The couple also says they are thankful to the U.S. for welcoming all Ukrainians to help keep them safe from the war.