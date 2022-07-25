Valley sees dust storm and flooding Sunday

Some areas south of Phoenix were flooded after some brief showers Sunday morning. SR238 was closed after a few cars stalled while trying to pass through floodwaters.

"It's a dry, dry reservation. You know, we hardly get rain and when we do, it ends up like this. We love it," says one Sweetwater resident.

Goodyear Fire Department said SR 238 was closed after a few cars stalled while trying to pass through floodwaters. Luckily, they were pushed to safety and the highway has since reopened.

A dust storm came in along Interstate 10 near Sweetwater, leaving a haze and causing low visibility.

"Just stay inside and let everything blow because everything blows all over, like the trash barrels, everything. The dirt still comes in from the waters," says the Sweetwater resident.

Over in Mesa, a power outage impacted about 2,000 SRP customers Sunday night. It only lasted for a short while.

Some decided to use that time to enjoy being outside.

"Our electricity had went out so, we came out here to enjoy this cool breeze. If it starts raining, we'll stay out here for a little bit and enjoy the rain," says one Mesa resident.

The temperature dropped to around 90 degrees.

"The monsoon is the monsoon, it's kind of fun to watch," says another Mesa resident.