Valley rabbi shares message after visiting Israel

Spread light through darkness - a local rabbi said that's the message he has for the community after spending the past few days in Israel. ABC15 spoke with him hours after he made it back to the Valley.

"As much as we're doing here in the United States, I have to be there with them. I have to show them we're thinking about them," said Rabbi Mendy Deitsch, Chabad of the East Valley.

Rabbi Mendy Deitsch traveled to Israel, during the unfolding chaos and war, to offer support in person.

"It's extremely difficult and it's extremely emotionally draining. You know, we went to visit some of the injured in the hospital. To hear their heroic stories is unbelievable. Some lost limbs, some are burnt over their body from grenades that were thrown at them, but they are not upset for what they did. You know, they went in there, faced the fire, and tried to save as many people as they can," said Deitsch.

Rabbi Deitsch was among a group of 28 rabbis who brought 30 suitcases with them, filled with supplies for soldiers and messages of hope. The rabbis first stopped at the hostages' central command in Tel Aviv, where families had been meeting with diplomats.

"I'm mother of Daniella. She is 19 years old. She is kidnapped by the Hamas to Gaza. I hope you will do everything you can do to bring her home," said a mother whose daughter was kidnapped.

Rabbi Deitsch asked those struggling what can be done to help.

"Best you can do is speak with your congressman, speak with your senators, spread the word. The more awareness there is, the better it is and the better chance they'll be able to free them," said Deitsch.

He also explained how even the smallest of gestures can make a big difference.

"When we hear that groups are coming together to pray for us, that gives us strength. When we hear groups are coming together to do positive acts of kindness, that gives us strength," said Deitsch.

There is a strong sense of resiliency even during the toughest times. Sirens are still going off daily, including when Rabbi Deitsch was there, warning people to find immediate shelter.

"People have gotten used to rockets being rained down upon them. It's a crazy way to live. That's like the smallest of their issues right now," said Deitsch.

We're told the biggest thing is, they want the war to be over so they can begin healing and rebuilding.