Valley pop-up restaurant makes a comeback thanks to community

PHOENIX — The owners of Hot Sauce And Pepper, a vegan pop-up restaurant, are making a tremendous comeback thanks to the community.

They were even able to purchase a brand new food truck.

"This is where all the money is made, right here on the fryers," said AJ Diggs, owner of Hot Sauce And Pepper.

We first introduced you to Tajia and AJ Diggs back in January. That is when they told us the U-Haul they were using to store everything related to their business, was stolen.

"As devastated as we were, our consumer base and our family base were just as devastated," said AJ.

After that, they were flooded with an outpouring of support.

"Immediately, we had people in the community calling us... telling us they had extra fryers, they had extra equipment. So, we were able to just gather things from different people that were there for us," added Tajia Diggs, co-owner of Hot Sauce And Pepper.

Those donations even allowed them to purchase a food truck, which they have just started working out of. It's something they never imagined.

"In one day to lose everything and then turn around and have more than we even lost in the first place, you know, it's been a really humbling experience," said Tajia.

The couple is also an inspiration. They were recently asked to be part of a panel on how to build community as an entrepreneur.

"We're looking at you, we're talking to you, we know who you are when you come back," said Tajia.

Hot Sauce And Pepper is set to have a grand opening at the Churchill in Phoenix on September 1st.

"It's going to be an opportunity for us to celebrate... in a way to make us feel special but really, to make all of us feel special, like a thank you; here we go," added AJ.