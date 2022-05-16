Valley nonprofit to challenge for world record

PHOENIX — Playworks Arizona is hosting a rock, paper, scissors tournament on Monday at the Arizona State Capitol.

The event will be held near the rose garden at noon.

Organizers told ABC15 they’re looking to break the record for the largest rock, paper, scissors tournament.

According to Guinness World Records, the largest competition was held in China in 2019 and had more than 10,000 participants.

On Monday, Playworks around the country will hold tournaments in different cities including Phoenix.

Playworks is a nonprofit organization serves primarily low-income schools through our year-round, on-site support services.

Officials with Playworks Arizona says games like rock, paper, scissors can teach kids about conflict resolution.

“The frustration level at recess has really increased in many ways,” said Kerryann Tomlinson, the group’s executive director.

She said some schools have reported an increase in confrontations since returning to in-person learning.

“There's a lot more physical aggression, frustration with just socializing each other,” she added.

She said she hopes kids will use the skills to solve problems independently.

