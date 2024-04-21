Valley nonprofit seeking donations to help child abuse victims

PHOENIX, AZ — The number of children dying in Arizona from neglect and abuse has increased dramatically since 2020.

According to state data, there were 146 neglect/abuse deaths in 2022. That's a 53% jump compared to 2020.

“To expand programs and services that we have, obviously there’s a monetary connection to that," said Kathy Emig, Childhelp's senior director.

Childhlep is a nationwide nonprofit located in Phoenix.

In Arizona, the group helps about 400 children a month.

To raise money, the group will host its 17th annual Fashion Show and Luncheon on Sunday. The money raised will help support the programs and services in Arizona.

Still, the group is always looking for donations.

Emig said people can donate online or bring in gift cards. They can also donate items like clothes or toys.

Emig told ABC15 that they have a growing need for items for older kids and teens. A third of the group's clients are teens.

“So while people love to buy things for younger children, they don’t think about that teen population," she said.

She also said most of the kids they work with were abused by either a parent or an educator.

“89% of the time – it’s mom, dad or both," she said. "The second largest offending group is going to be teachers and coaches."

According to Emig, the biggest thing to remember is that if you see something suspicious, you should reach out to the police or a group like Childhelp.

“You don’t have to prove anything," she said. "A lot of times people think to call in or file a report they have to prove something so it can be something as simple as bruises that don’t make sense, or a child wearing winter clothes in the summer time."

