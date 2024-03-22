Valley neighborhood opposes potential gun sells

PHOENIX — Neighbors in a north Phoenix neighborhood want the city to deny a man's request to sell firearms out of his house.

Earlier this week, a flyer was posted on mailboxes near 34th Street and Utopia Road and urged the community to speak out against another homeowner.

John Shaw lives in the area and is requesting permission to open a business and sell firearms out of his house.

First, Shaw needs to get approval from the city because of potential issues with traffic and noise. After that, he plans to get a federal firearms license (FFL) to sell guns.

"The FFL and the whole point of this is to ensure these things are going into the hands of people that are sound mind and rightful owners," he said.

According to Shaw, his business, King Tactical, would be under strict guidelines laid out by the ATF.

He also told ABC15 he doesn't expect any problems getting a permit from the city because most of his customers would be online and come to pick up their weapons one at a time.

Concerned neighbors also pointed out that Shaw's business would be close to Quail Run Elementary.

However, according to the ATF, businesses with an FFL can sell guns within school zones as long as they meet certain requirements.

Shaw said he plans on following those rules.

"(The requirement) is that the people that are picking up the firearms and approved to get them to leave here with them in a locked container and that's what we make sure they do," he said.

Parents from Qual Elementary had mixed opinions.

One father said, "Seeing that he's doing it legally and safe I don't see what the problem is."

One mom, however, disagreed. "Selling this close to little kids, especially little ones, not even older, that's dangerous," she said, adding, "They should complain about that neighbor."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with the Paradise Valley Union School District sent ABC15 the following statement:

"I can let you know that the District is aware and has faith in the Phoenix city government and its process of reviewing applications. The City of Phoenix has been a great partner to PVSchools in helping us maintain our safe campuses, and there is no reason to believe they would make a decision that places our schools in danger."

The city will hear Shaw's case on April 4.