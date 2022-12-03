Valley mother turns tragedy into help for people recovering from substance abuse

A local organization is preparing to give hundreds of purses and backpacks filled with hygiene products and other items to people spending the holidays in rehab for alcohol and drug addiction.

The organization was started after a Valley woman faced tragedy.

"It was rough. She was one week away from being put on a liver transplant list,” said Patricia Brusha.

But, Courtney Michaels' name never made it. She lost her battle to alcohol addiction.

"It was shocking and unbelievable. She was my only daughter, my twin and best friend,” added Brusha.

Brusha is now using her daughter's experience in rehab as motivation to help others in recovery.

"Whenever she got out, she'd give me a call and say, 'Hey ma, can you go buy Goodwill and pick me up a purse, backpack, tote or something? I have been in here 45 days and they are just giving me a plastic bag to walk out with my stuff,'” stated Brusha.

Michaels, according to her mom, felt more like she was walking around prison than rehab. She didn't think made a good first impression.

Hence the name of Brusha’s boutique: ‘Purse-Impressions’.

She turned it into a charity after her daughter's funeral where she asked for purses instead of flowers.

"Then, I just kept getting more and more purses. I said I think I am on to something, so made it an official 501c3,” added Brusha.

On Sunday, December 4 at 11:00 a.m., outside the boutique off Cave Creek and Tom Darlington Drive, Brusha and her team will stuff 550 purses and backpacks with hygiene products for men and women in rehab this Christmas. They will also fill backpacks with toys for children.

“It’s such a wonderful feeling. I never leave without feeling such contentment and joy for doing what we are doing for the people in the rehabs and the children,” said Brusha’s friend, Dianne Boemer.

Boemer has been with Brusha from the beginning.

Beth Tyhurst, a mother of two girls, is just getting started after shopping at the boutique nine months ago.

"I went home and imagined I can't be strong enough to pick myself up and create something this beautiful,” said Tyhurst.

Sometimes, when Brusha walks around the shop, she finds a purse on the floor. She says it's her daughter reminding her she's here. But, with her daughter physically gone, running the shop, Brusha says, gives her a good feeling.

"What I feel every is it giving me a purpose. It's been a way for me to get through the pain, the sorrow and tragedy of losing her,” added Brusha.

You can learn more about Purse-Impressions and Sunday’s planned giveaway on the boutique's website.

