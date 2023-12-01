Valley mail carriers targeted in recent years

Mail carriers in the Valley told us they are becoming targets of robberies and assaults while on their routes. They never imagined their job would become a dangerous one.

"I got out of the Marine Corps, joined the postal service... you don't expect that. You don't expect waking up in the morning, putting on that uniform and have somebody pull a gun on you," said Dan Versluis, a national business agent with the National Association of Letter Carriers.

The National Association of Letter Carriers held a rally Thursday at the Arizona state capitol. They announced there have been at least 10 robberies and assaults in the Phoenix area in the past couple of years. These cases involve people trying to get their hands on mail and packages.

"I've got to tell you, just in our region, I've had several that were held up at gunpoint and they have not come back to work and one of them took a penalty to retire. He said, 'I'm not going to do it; it's not worth it,'" said Versluis.

ABC15 was told violent crimes against letter carriers have always been extremely rare. That's why the association is bringing attention to the problem now, hoping they can put a stop to it before things get worse.

Jana Maron is retired from the post office but remembers a tragic incident that happened in Phoenix in 1995. ABC15 covered the story at the time.

"We had a carrier robbed and then the following week, the same two that robbed the first carrier, robbed another carrier, and shot that person and left that person for dead. Back then, that was something that just didn't occur. You know, it was an isolated incident. It was terrifying and I can't even imagine what carriers go through today," said Maron.

There have been discussions about using different types of locks and next-generation vehicles, but the Association believes more must be done.

"All together we are calling on federal prosecutors, not just here in Arizona, but nationwide... to prioritize every single case involving a crime against a letter carrier. They cannot stand by and let these criminals get by," said NALC President Brian Renfroe.

In the meantime, letter carriers are doing what they can to stay safe.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service recently announced it increased monetary rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of someone who commits postal crimes.